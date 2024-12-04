Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $134,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Aflac by 41.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Aflac’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

