Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,465,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733,220 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $131,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375,371 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after buying an additional 1,809,638 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $17,750,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 1,303,906 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -157.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

