Fmr LLC Sells 142,389 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,859,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,389 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $145,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,804,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,535,000 after acquiring an additional 894,519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,203,000 after purchasing an additional 597,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

