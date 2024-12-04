Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Down 5.3% in November

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

