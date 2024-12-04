Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Down 5.3% in November

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 106,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 61,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

F stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.