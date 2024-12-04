Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in November

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 3,891,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 181.76%.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
