FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth $258,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.0 %

FNOV opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

