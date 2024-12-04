Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846,377 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $126,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $151,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,252. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

