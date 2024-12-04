Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,560 shares of company stock worth $37,909,141. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IT opened at $515.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.