Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 790 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

