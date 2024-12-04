Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 239 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,284,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,920,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 598,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

