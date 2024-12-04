Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 725 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marathon Oil by 217.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 31.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 33.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. The trade was a 34.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,693 shares of company stock worth $10,964,251. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

