Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $478.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.