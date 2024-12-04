Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.09%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

