Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $617,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DAL opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

