Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $630,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 121.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 258.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCI opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $89.37.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,588,694.63. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

