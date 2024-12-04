Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $644,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,806,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,151,000 after buying an additional 2,215,185 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,159,000 after buying an additional 1,462,794 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,449,000 after buying an additional 1,206,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,468,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,021 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.