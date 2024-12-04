Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $745,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.27%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.