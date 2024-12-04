Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $778,000 Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

