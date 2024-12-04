Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $801,000 Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 147.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $65.15.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,142,372.92. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,683.20. This trade represents a 34.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $11,167,173 over the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.