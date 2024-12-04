Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equinor ASA by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 23.2% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 522,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.9 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

