Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,942,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

GTLS stock opened at $193.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $196.91.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. The trade was a 31.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.