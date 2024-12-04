Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.