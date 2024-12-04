Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 445.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

