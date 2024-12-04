Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,200 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

SPXC opened at $176.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

