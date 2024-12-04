Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 134 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Itron were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Itron by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $18,758,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 105.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.21 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

