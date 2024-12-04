Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 587 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.1 %

HXL opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

