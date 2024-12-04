Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Relx were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Relx by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,284,000 after acquiring an additional 548,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Relx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,284 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Relx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 316,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

