Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,220,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,664,000 after buying an additional 51,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

