Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,000 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $879.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

