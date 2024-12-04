Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,990 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Loar were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth about $2,052,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loar by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 410,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 47.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 88,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth $13,085,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOAR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE LOAR opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

