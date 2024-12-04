Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,918 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Copart were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

