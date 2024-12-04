Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,003 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 72.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.74 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.