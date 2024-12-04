Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. This represents a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.25 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

