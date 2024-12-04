Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.