Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,051,425 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.53% of Halliburton worth $134,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 56.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Halliburton by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2,418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.90. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

