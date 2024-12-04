Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

