HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

