Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Update

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 709,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 99.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 136.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ichor by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.93. Ichor has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

