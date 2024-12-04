Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

IPMLF opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Imperial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

