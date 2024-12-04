Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Imperial Metals Stock Performance
IPMLF opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Imperial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.
Imperial Metals Company Profile
