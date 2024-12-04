Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $861,120.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,922.44. This trade represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,197 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,315. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

