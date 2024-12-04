Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,075,000 after acquiring an additional 356,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

