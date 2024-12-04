Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,543,000 after purchasing an additional 119,187 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,977,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.75 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

