Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $186.89 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $77.75 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,693,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,946,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

