Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 350,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,330 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

