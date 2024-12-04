Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:VCV opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
