Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PZA opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

