Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XRLV opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

