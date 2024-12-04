iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IBB opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $121.84 and a one year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.