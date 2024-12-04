iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.42 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

